US travel firm names Boracay among best beaches in Asia

MANILA— Boracay’s White Beach was named the ninth best beach in Asia in TripAdvisor’s 2019 Travelers’ Choice Award.

The recognition came following the island resort’s reopening after it went through a six-month intensive rehabilitation last year.

The award named 24 other beaches in Asia’s Bests category with the Radhanagar Beach of Havelock Island in India on the top of the list.

Boracay, even while under rehabilitation, lorded over the top five best Asian islands in the 2018 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, together with Siargao and Palawan.

The 10.32 square-kilometer island paradise reopened its beaches to tourists on Oct. 26, 2018.

Boracay, one of the country’s top tourist draws, where foreign and local visitors flock for sun and beach holiday annually, is nestled between the Sulu Sea and the Sibuyan Sea.

The island, belonging to the municipality of Malay, Aklan, is comprised of three barangays –the Yapak, Bulabog, and Manok-Manok. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com