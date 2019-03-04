TORTOISES SEIZED IN NAIA by: Avito Dalan-PNA | 04/03/201904/03/2019 Personnel of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and Bureau of Customs (BOC) remove the duct tape from the baby tortoises seized at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Sunday (March 3, 2019). Some 1,500 live tortoises, valued at PHP4.5 million, were found in four boxes reportedly left behind by a Filipino passenger from Hong Kong. The tortoises were turned over by the BOC to the DENR. AVITO DALAN/ PNA – northboundasia.com