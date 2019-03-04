South All-Stars win 1st MPBL All-Star Game

MANILA — The Southern Division All-Stars won the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) All-Star Game after defeating the Northern Division All-Stars, 109-84, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay early Sunday.

The South pulled away from the North in the third quarter, making 38 points in the said quarter to overturn a 41-44 halftime deficit to a 79-64 lead and never looking back.

Jeff Viernes was named the Most Valuable Player of the game after tallying 19 points, three rebounds, and one assist off the bench to lead the South.

Gab Banal, Jaymo Eguilos, and Reed Juntilla each contributed 11 points with Banal flirting with a triple-double after he also had 10 rebounds and seven assists along with two steals.

Gerald Anderson, despite having to play basketball past midnight, made highlight reels by dropping two buzzer-beating triples to end the second and the third quarters before finishing with nine points, two rebounds, two assists, and five steals.

Cris Bitoon put up 11 markers, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal off the bench for the North.

In the pre-game festivities, the Bataan pair of Pamboy Raymundo and Byron Villarias won the Two-Ball Competition, their teammate Gary David prevailed in the Three-Point Shootout, and Makati’s David Carlos ruled the Slam Dunk Competition. PNA – northboundasia.com