Pilot-teacher, student survive Cessna plane crash in Nueva Ecija

TALAVERA, Nueva Ecija — A flight instructor and his female student survived when the two-seater trainer plane they were maneuvering crashed in a rice field in Barangay Homestead II here at about 7:35 a.m. on Monday.

Lt. Col. Alexie Desamito, town police chief, identified the victims as Boni Dorgon, 31, flight instructor of Fast Aviation Academy and resident of Barangay Libsong, West Lingayen, Pangasinan, and Maria Thalia Zeth Limpin, student, of Barangay Bayan Luma, Cavite.

“The Cessna plane 172P with body no. RP-C1847, owned by the Fast Aviation Academy based in Lingayan, was in a round trip from Cabanatuan to Pangasinan when the accident happened,” the police officer said.

Desamito said the victims were unharmed but were nevertheless brought to Talavera General Hospital for medical checkup.

Initial investigation showed the plane encountered engine trouble which resulted in the accident.

Col. Leon Victor Rosete, Nueva Ecija police director, said police officers and personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection and local disaster risk reduction management office personnel helped rescue the victims.

Marilyn Galang /PNA – northboundasia.com