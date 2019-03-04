More than 1K turtles intercepted at NAIA

MANILA — Authorities on Sunday intercepted more than 1,000 turtles left inside four bags at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

According to NAIA-Customs Port Collector Carmelita Talusan, some of the turtles had a duct tape while the others did not.

This is the reason, she said, why X-ray screeners noticed moving objects inside the luggage.

“Probably the passenger got scared because the luggage were marked. There were four suitcases unclaimed by the passenger, and these were just left at the arrival area,” she said.

Talusan said Customs is now investigating the incident.

There were different species of the turtles found, she said, and are estimated to be worth PHP4 million.

Talusan said authorities will turn over the turtles to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com