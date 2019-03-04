Magnolia beats Meralco for 1st win

MANILA — Magnolia finally barged into the win column in the PBA Philippine Cup, beating Meralco, 92-86, at the Xavier University Gym in Cagayan De Oro on Saturday night.

The Hotshots outscored the Bolts, 14-4 in the final six and a half minutes, keeping their opponents scoreless in the final 2:11, to steal the win.

Jio Jalalon impressed his fellow CDO natives by tallying 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and one steal for Magnolia, which scored its first win after a 0-3 start.

Fresh from his Gilas duties, Paul Lee added 15 markers, six rebounds, and one assist off the bench.

Ian Sangalang put up a double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds with one assist, two blocks, and one steal.

Chris Newsome had 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and one block for Meralco, which fell to 2-5. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno /PNA – northboundasia.com