Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts Ilocos Norte

MANILA — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted Ilocos Norte on Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake of tectonic origin struck 52 km northwest of the municipality of Burgos at around 3:46 a.m.

It had a depth of 22 km.

Intensity 4 was felt in Laoag, while Intensity 3 was recorded in Badoc, Bantay, Magsingal, San Ildefonso, Santo Domingo, Sinait and Vigan.



Phivolcs, meanwhile, said it is not expecting any damage or aftershock from the earthquake. Ma. Cristina Arayata and Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com