JV takes Otso Diretso’s challenge for debate

LEGAZPI CITY — Senator JV Ejercito on Saturday said he would take the challenge of the Otso Diretso opposition slate for debate once personally invited.

“Why not? I have nothing to be afraid of, wala akong tinatago, halos lahat nang major debate events pinupuntahan ko (I have nothing to hide, I go to all major debate events),” he said in a press conference here.

The Otso Diretso slate earlier challenged administration bets to a debate.

Ejercito is part of the lineup of the administration-backed Hugpong ng Pagbabago party.

“Personally, I cannot speak for my colleagues, lahat nang mga debate pinupuntahan ko, basta puede (I go to all debate events, If I can).”

Ejercito said he will be attending a debate program hosted by the ABS-CBN on Sunday. Mar Serrano /PNA – northboundasia.com