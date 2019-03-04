Cebu Pacific warns public vs. fake websites, promos

MANILA — Local carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) has warned passengers against fake websites and promos.

The carrier has an ongoing seat sale in line with its anniversary this month.

Beginning March 1, however, many netizens were complaining that they couldn’t access CEB’s website, or that it is undergoing maintenance.

In its official social media account’s post late Saturday, CEB warned the public “against unscrupulous entities using Cebu Pacific and alleged promo fares to lure customers”.

It added that these fake websites might put their data at risk or lure them to a scam.

Earlier, CEB provided alternative links to book, manage or check in for flights while the carrier’s home page and mobile app were “undergoing improvements”.

CEB also reiterated that its promos are only announced through its official social media accounts or via mass media. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com