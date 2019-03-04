CAAP probes Nueva Ecija plane crash

MANILA –The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is investigating the incident involving a Cessna 172 trainer aircraft that crash-landed in a rice field in Talavera, Nueva Ecija on Monday.

CAAP reported that the aircraft departed from Lingayen Airport, and was supposed to fly to Cabanatuan before flying back to Lingayen, Pangasinan.

The aircraft encountered an engine problem, according to CAAP.

The pilot and a student pilot had no injuries, it added.

Meanwhile, CAAP announced Monday afternoon that investigators are already on site. Ma. Cristina Arayata /PNA – northboundasia.com