Trike groups asked to observe discipline on flyover closurev

MANILA — Quezon City Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte on Thursday asked the Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Associations (TODAs) in the areas affected by the Tandang Sora flyover closure to cooperate with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) amid the clearing operations along the designated alternative routes.

Last Tuesday, the MMDA started the clearing operations along Luzon Avenue, Visayas Avenue, Congressional Avenue, and Tandang Sora Avenue which will be the alternative routes once the Tandang Sora flyover and intersection are closed.

“Let us cooperate with MMDA on the clearing operations. Maging disiplinado sana tayo at huwag nang mag-park kung saan-saan (Let’s be disciplined and not to park anywhere we want),” Belmonte said in an interview.

“The issue here is not the clearing operations or the apprehension for those obstructing. Ang isyu dito ‘yung disiplina, lalo na sa mga TODA, sa mga terminal nila dahil mayroon pa ring iba na sagabal talaga sa daan. Kaya nanawagan tayo sa mga TODA na maging disiplinado sana tayo (The issue here is discipline, especially to the TODAs, some of them, especially in their terminals, are still causing obstruction),” she added.

Meanwhile, Belmonte cited that only sidewalk vendors, illegally parked vehicles and any obstructions along the sidewalks will be removed, and vendors with hawker’s permits can continue their business as long as they do not hamper traffic flow.

“We need to consider the livelihood of the people so we would like to assure them that for as long as they stay within the parameters that have been set, they can continue earning a living. Sisiguraduhin natin na walang tao ang matatamaan ng mga clearing operations na ito. Basta manatili lang sila sa tamang lugar, wala silang dapat ipag-alala (We’ll make sure that nobody will be hit by these clearing operations. They should stay in the right place, they have nothing to worry about),” she said.

Belmonte also lauded the barangay captains who are working closely with MMDA on the conduct of information drive by the city government regarding the closure of the Tandang Sora flyover. Perfecto Raymundo/PNA-northboundasia.com