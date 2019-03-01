DOT issues guidelines for visitors during Panagbenga

BAGUIO CITY–An official of the Department of Tourism Cordillera (DOT-CAR) is urging visitors of this mountain resort to follow the guidelines during the 24th Baguio Flower Festival or “Panagbenga” from March 2-3.

Jovita Ganongan, DOT-CAR Officer-in-charge, said tourists who are visiting the city should respect local culture and the community.

“We are promoting responsible tourism so please follow parking and environmental protection rules and respect the culture of the indigenous people (IP),” the DOT-CAR advisory read.

On environment protection and implementation of ordinances, she urged the public to properly dispose of their trash.

Ganongan reminded tourists that the city is strictly enforcing the anti-littering ordinance, plastic ban and the ban on smoking in public places.

“Let us be compliant with the ordinances that the city has, and please be aware that Baguio city is a non-smoking city,” she said.

To ease traffic during the celebration, Ganongan asked tourists to use the public transport system.

“Consider leaving your vehicles in your hotels, accommodation houses or parking spaces. They can also avail of the tour operators’ transport accredited by the DOT,” she said.

Locals and tourists alike are also expected to strictly follow traffic rules.

Being a creative city with an array of locally-produced products and souvenirs, Ganongan urged the public to buy items made by local producers and manufacturers.

“Try our local restaurants offering distinctly Baguio cuisine and enjoy unique dining experience,” she said. Pamela Mariz Geminiano /PNA – northboundasia.com