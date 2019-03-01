‘Betty’ weakens into LPA

MANILA — Tropical Depression Betty (international name Wutip) has weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA) and poses no direct threat to the country.

In its latest forecast on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) estimated the LPA’s position at 1,380 km. east of Aparri, Cagayan.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon continues to affect the country.

The regions of Cagayan Valley, Eastern and Central Visayas, and Caraga and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon, Metro Manila and the rest of the country would experience isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 22 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City, 21-32 degrees Celsius; Baguio City, 13-24 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu, 24-30 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao, 25-33 degrees Celsius. Lily Ramos/PNA-northboundasia.com