PRRD approves reso extending human rights victims’ fund

MANILA — President Rodrigo R. Duterte approved a Congress joint resolution extending the validity of the fund intended for victims of human rights violations.

Signed by Duterte on Feb. 22 and released to the media on Thursday, Joint Resolution 04 extended the “maintenance, availability, and release of the funds” until the end of 2019.

The resolution allowed the Bureau of Treasury and the Landbank of the Philippines to release the funds and ensure payment of claims.

It also mandated the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to administer the effective distribution of the funds to qualified victims or representatives.

The reparation earlier commenced in May 2018 with the Human Rights Victims’ Claims Board (HRVCB) approving 11,103 legitimate claimants.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Thursday expressed dismay on the slow processing and release of compensation to claimants.

“It took them so many years, natengga, kasi mahirap daw mag-interview (it was delayed, they were citing the difficulty in interviewing),” he said.

Medialdea mentioned CHR chair Chito Gascon as one of members of the claims board. EJ Roque/PNA-northboundasia.com