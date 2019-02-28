No ‘tit for tat’ should PH deport illegal Chinese workers

MANILA — The Chinese Embassy in Manila on Thursday clarified it will not adopt a “tit for tat” approach should the Philippine government deport Chinese illegal workers, saying Beijing adheres to the principle of non-interference in other countries’ domestic affairs.

“The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines did not say that Beijing would adopt a ‘tit for tat’ approach should the Philippine government deport Chinese nationals found working illegally in the country,” the Embassy statement read.

“Chinese law enforcement agencies will continue to properly handle relevant issues concerning foreign nationals working illegally in China in accordance with laws and regulations,” the statement read.

The statement comes after Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua told him over dinner “that if this government will just deport Chinese not in accordance with law then we will also do the same. That’s tit for tat.”

The Embassy underscored that China respects the laws and regulations of the Philippines on the employment of foreign nationals in the country.

It said China would not tolerate Chinese nationals working illegally in foreign countries, including the Philippines, noting that Beijing itself “has always requested Chinese nationals in the Philippines” to observe the local laws and regulations.

“China hopes that the Philippine law enforcement agencies would continue to deal with relevant issues in accordance with the laws and regulations in a professional manner,” it said. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora/PNA-northboundasia.com