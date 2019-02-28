Monitor kids’ online activity amid ‘Momo’ challenge: solon

MANILA — Senator Nancy Binay on Thursday urged parents to keep track of their children’s online activities to protect them from cyber dangers, such as the creepy suicide game “Momo challenge” that is viral on social media.

“As a parent, number one, tingnan natin kung ano sine-search ng mga anak sa gadgets. Huwag na i-share para ‘di na maging viral (As a parent, the first thing we should do is to monitor what our kids search [over the internet] on their gadgets. We should avoid sharing [the Momo challenge] so that it would no longer be viral),” Binay said in a media forum.

The “Momo challenge”, which has been spreading on online applications such as Facebook and YouTube, encourages users to harm others or themselves.

Binay, a parent of 10-year-old twins, said parenting now involves raising kids in the age of technology.

She called on the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to coordinate with social media platforms to regulate or take down the disturbing video.

“On the part of government, tingnan ng DICT kung may kakayahan na tanggalin (the DICT should look if it has capacity to remove), coordinate with FB or YouTube kung kayang i-down yung video (if it could take down the video),” Binay said.

She also noted that the Department of Education, Department of Social Welfare and Development and DICT could conduct a seminar or program on parenting in the age of digital technology. Filane Mikee Cervantes/PNA-norhboundasia.com