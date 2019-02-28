Military fetes ‘Pacman’ anew

MANILA — The military will honor Filipino boxing icon Emmanuel Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao through making him an honorary member of the elite Scout Ranger Regiment for his latest victory over Adrien Broner during their match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas last January.

He will be also conferred with a Military Achievement Medal and a Manifesto Plaque, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief, Col. Noel Detoyato said Thursday.

The awarding ceremony will take place at the Lapu-Lapu Grandstand in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City 2 p.m. Friday, he added.

“Honorary member of the Scout Ranger (Regiment) will be conferred to Senator Paquiao, a Manifesto Plaque will be awarded and a Military Achievement Medal. He will be accorded military honors as senator,” Detoyato said in a message to reporters.

Pacquiao won in said bout via unanimous decision over Broner.

Aside from being a senator, Pacquiao is also an Army reserve colonel. Priam Nepomuceno/PNA-northboundasia.com