PSA ATHLETES OF THE YEAR by: Philippine News Agency | 27/02/201927/02/2019 The Philippines Sportswriters Association (PSA) bestows the Athletes of the Year award to Yuka Saso (left), who won two golds in women’s golf competition; and Skateboarder Margielyn Didal, also gold medalist in the 2018 Asian Games, during the SMC-PSA 2019 Annual Awards Night, one of the most prestigious sport-related awards, held at the Manila Hotel on Tuesday (February 26, 2019). The PSA Athlete of the Year is given to outstanding Filipino athletes annually. JESS ESCAROS, JR/PNA-northboundasia.com