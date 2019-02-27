Ilocos Norte farmers brace for dry spell

LAOAG CITY – The effects of dry spell are now being felt in the province of Ilocos Norte prompting residents to take same precautionary measures and for farmers to adjust their planting calendars.

Cynthia Iglesia, head of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Laoag station, said the dry spell could extend up to June which may probably affect productivity of farmers.

“Normally, the Philippines experiences six months of rain from June to November and another six months of drought from December to May,” Iglesia said on Wednesday.

Several farmers’ groups have also decided to diversify their crops to mitigate the impact of prolonged drought.

Fresh from a 10-day climate smart farm business school training in San Fernando City, Pampanga, Crisner Lagazo of Barangay Sulbec, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, said he has already started preparing for the impact of dry spell.

“With proper planning and crop diversification, we could prevent further losses in the farm,” he said.

Lagazo noted he is also determined to share to other farmers about the need to adjust planting calendar and the planting of smart crop varieties which are resistant to drought. (PNA)