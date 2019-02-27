3 suspected pushers killed, 19 arrested in Bulacan drug-bust

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan — Three drug pushers were neutralized while 19 others were arrested in Bulacan police’s operations against illegal drugs on Monday.

Bulacan Police Provincial Director, Senior Supt. Chito G. Bersaluna identified the three slain drug suspects as Joel Andong and his brother Jonathan Andong, both included in the drug watch list of the City of San Jose del Monte (CSJDM) and residents of Barangay Sto. Cristo; and one alias Barog.

They were killed during the buy-bust operation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the said city in Barangay Sto. Cristo at around 5:50 p.m.

Based on the report of Supt. Orlando Castil Jr., CSJDM chief of police, suspect Joel Andong together with his two cohorts opened fired towards the approaching arresting police officers after the consummated drug transaction with an undercover agent, which prompted the law enforcers to fire back, resulting in the suspects’ death.

Recovered were eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected “shabu”, another opened transparent plastic sachet of “shabu”; a Smith and Wesson .38-caliber revolver without serial number; two improvised shotgun (sumpak); two shells of 12-gauge shotgun; six fired cartridges of 9-mm pistol; two deformed fired bullets; four fired cartridges of .38-caliber revolver; and buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, 19 other drug suspects including a minor were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted in the city of Meycauayan and the towns of Guiguinto, Marilao, and Bulakan, Bersaluna said.

He identified them as Charleston Ditablan, Venz Albert Guzman Arenas, Randy Andaya, John Serrana, Leopoldo Pedroche, Emmanuel Diaz, Rodereck Bustamante, Aries Magpayo, Antonio Mariñas, Angelito Galuco Tubongbanua, Edgar Victorino Dela Cruz, Jerwin Santos Laceria, Ervin Dagul Rabo, John Alfie Mendoza Herrera, Joshua Galupo Tubongbanua, Alejandro Gonzalez Fajardo, Emmanuel Peña Lopez, Dennis Flores, and a 16-year-old female out-of-school youth.

“The arrested suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Bulacan Crime Laboratory Office for appropriate examination while criminal complaints about violation of Republic Act 9165 is being prepared for filing in court,” Bersaluna said. Manny Balbin /PNA – northboundasia.com