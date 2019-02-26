CLENCHED FISTS by: Presidential Photo | 26/02/201926/02/2019 President Rodrigo R. Duterte flashes his signature pose with World Boxing Organization Super Flyweight World Champion Donnie Nietes on the sidelines of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) campaign rally at the Plaza Independencia in Cebu City on February 24, 2019. Also in the photo is former Special Assistant to the President and senatorial aspirant Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go. (King Rodriguez/Presidential Photo)