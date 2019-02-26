Baguio City remains all-time favorite summer destination

MANILA — With the scorching months of March, April and May coming soon, expect thousands of Filipinos to flock to Baguio City (aka the City of Pines) to escape the searing heat.

Located 4,810 feet or 1,470 meters above sea level, the nation’s Summer Capital is also known for its “Panagbenga” or the annual Flower Festival, which highlights the city’s diverse cultural heritage and unique environment.

John Eric Mendoza, 20, of Caloocan, described Baguio as “cold and beautiful”.

“Kahit summer, ang lamig. Gustong-gusto ko yung lamig. Mas malamig nang (k)onti sa aircon (It’s really cold, even in summer. I really love the cold. It’s slightly colder than an air conditioner),” Mendoza said, recalling his visit to the city last year.

He said he would love to go back to the city because of its cold climate, yummy treats, and the pine trees, though he only saw a few when he went there.

“Masasarap mga (pasalubong) ‘dun, saka mura. Strawberry, pili nuts. Actually ‘yung Baguio, stopover ko lang ‘yun, kasi pagpunta ko galing ako Mountain Province, may sinamahan ako, nagpa-tattoo ako sa (The food that they sell are delicious. I bought strawberries and pili nuts. Actually, I only had a stopover in Baguio. I went to Mountain Province to accompany a friend. I also got a tattoo. We went to the) Mountain Province, Sagada, Bontoc, then Banaue, Baguio,” he narrated.

For 21-year-old Christian Sigua of Antipolo, aside from the cold climate of the city, the warm welcome of its people is what he fell in love with.

“More than the beauty of the place and its cold weather, I fell in love with Baguio because of its people who are very welcoming,” he added.

Alvin Ilustrisimo, 20, of Rodriguez, Rizal, meanwhile marvels at the city’s unique beauty and climate.

“Ang ganda talaga sa Baguio tapos ang lamig-lamig pa. Tapos aantabayanan mo rin yung sunrise, kasi ang ganda talaga (Baguio City is really a beautiful and cool place. Also, you will really look forward to its sunrise),” he said.

Monreal, 18, a tourist from Manila, however, expressed a different view.

“Nung pumunta kami, parang Maynila rin. Mainit, pero sa bandang hapon malamig,” he said, noting that he nonetheless loves the city.

“Nagustuhan ko yung klima at ang lamig dun sa Baguio (I enjoyed Baguio’s cool climate),” Flor Frivaldo, a 50-year-old professor stated. With reports from Darwin C. Pesco, OJT/PNA – northboundasia.com