Town council candidate killed in Masbate

LEGAZPI CITY — A former policeman who is running for councilor in the May 13 mid-term election was gunned down on Saturday evening by a still unidentified gunman at his house in Cataingan town, Masbate province, a police report said.

Chief Insp. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Police Regional Office 5 (PRO-5) spokesperson, identified the victim as Romeuel Medina, 40, of Barangay Poblacion in said town.

Calubaquib, quoting police report, said Medina was about to open their house gate at around 7 p.m. when a lone gunman armed with a .45-caliber pistol approached him and shot him on the back portion of his head at close range.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Witnesses told the police that the suspect fled towards Masbate City.

Police probers are looking at either politics or insurgency as reason for the killing. Mar Serrano / PNA – northboundasia.com