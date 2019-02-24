Report in Vatican ‘validation’ of PRRD criticisms vs. church

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday called Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle’s presentation in Vatican City regarding the victims of clergy sexual abuse a “validation” of President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s criticisms against the Catholic church.

“We view the presentation of Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle during the historic Vatican Meeting, ‘The Protection of Minors in the Church’, as a significant undertaking in raising awareness on child abuse committed by the members of the clergy. This is a common theme of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s speeches and a validation of his running criticism on the men of the cloth,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo said Tagle’s recognition of past misdeeds by church officials “is a humbling and painful admission on the venerable Roman Catholic Church known for its culture of self-denial and secrecy.”

“Cardinal Tagle’s pained admission on the clergy’s long kept secret abomination is part of the wrenching and cleansing process that the Church is undergoing,” he added.

Panelo cited the need for “concrete and effective measures” to address the issue.

“We remain confident that with Pope Francis at the helm, whose pontificate brought a surge of energy and fresh air into the life of the Roman Catholic Church, the spirit of reform will continue unhampered to further cleanse and rejuvenate the Church,” he said.

On Thursday, Tagle, in a presentation at the Vatican, said the abuse of minors by erring priests has inflicted wounds not only on the victims but also on their families, the clergy, the Church, the wider society, the perpetrators themselves and the bishops.EJ Roque/PNA-northboundasia.com