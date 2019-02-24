PNP lauds 2 fishermen for reporting 34 bricks of ‘cocaine’

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday commended two more fishermen for reporting to authorities 34 suspected bricks of cocaine they found floating off the waters of Surigao del Sur.

PNP spokesperson, Senior Supt. Bernard Banac said fishermen Ronnie Navales and Ryan Apelo recovered the 34 bricks along the shorelines of Barangay Bungtod in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

“Once again, the PNP commends the good deed of two peace loving Filipinos for the recovery of suspected cocaine on Sunday,” Banac said in a text message to reporters.

He said the two fishermen reported the bricks of cocaine to the Police Regional Office 13 (Caraga) headed by Regional Director, Chief Supt. Gilberto Cruz.

Cruz together with personnel from Surigao Del Sur Crime Laboratory conducted an inventory in the presence of Tandag City Mayor Alexander Pimentel.

The bricks have dollar markings similar to the ones found on the shores of Dinagat Island last week.

Banac said the two fishermen reported the 34 bricks several days after police authorities encouraged the coastal residents to report any suspicious bricks seen in seawaters and they will be rewarded with a sack of rice per brick.

The recovered bricks of ‘suspected’ cocaine were brought to PRO-13 headquarter for further examination by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Last week, the PNP commended fisherman Norly Laudiana for turning over the brick of cocaine worth at least PHP5 million he found floating off the waters of Camarines Norte on February 17.

Banac has warned that possession of prohibited drugs is usually non-bailable offense.

“They should not make money out of it. They should be aware that they will end up in jail if they are caught in possession of the cocaine,” Banac said.

Banac said the bricks of cocaine discovered last week are for distribution to other countries and not in the Philippines. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA-northboundasia.com