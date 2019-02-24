MRT passenger nabbed for possession of grenade

MANILA — Authorities nabbed a passenger of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) after an explosive was found inside his baggage at MRT-3 Cubao station.

In a statement, the MRT-3 management said bag inspectors found a live hand grenade inside the baggage of Christian Guzman, 29, at the inspection area on Saturday at 7:10 pm.

“The live grenade was wrapped by a packaging tape and placed inside a cellphone box. The incident was immediately reported by MRT-3 guards to police officers inside the station,” the statement read.

After questioning, Guzman was immediately brought to the police detachment in Shaw Boulevard for further investigation.

He was charged of violating RA 9516 or Illegal Possession of Ammunition and Explosives, and is now in the custody of Police Station 7 in Cubao.

He is set to undergo inquest proceeding at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office later Sunday.

The management stressed that they will take the case seriously.

“We ask the patience and cooperation of our passengers as we further tighten the security measures being implemented in our stations. Please understand that these measures are being done to protect the safety and security of our passengers,” the statement read.

It also encouraged passengers to remain vigilant and to report immediately to security personnel items, activities, and even individuals that they may find suspicious inside the trains or stations.Ma. Teresa Montemayor/PNA-northboundasia.com