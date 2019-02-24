Fair weather to continue: PAGASA

MANILA — Generally fair weather will continue to prevail over the country, although some areas may experience isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting the whole archipelago, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies will also prevail over the country. Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions and Aurora and Quezon provinces will experience isolated light rains, according to PAGASA.

Moderate to occasionally strong winds will blow over extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA-northboundasia.com