CIDG Arrests Gun-For-Hire La Union Member

CAMP DIEGO SILANG, La Union – Operatives of the the Ilocos regional office of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group have arrested the number one most wanted person in municipal level, a newly-identified gun-for-hire member of the Marzan Group that operates in La Union second district and the nearby province of Pangasinan area, according to a report Thursday from this camp.

Chief Inspector Ronald D. Patricio, CIDG regional chief officer-in-charge, identified the suspect as Clifford P. Gayo, 37, single and a resident of Barangay Baybay, Sto. Tomas town.

“The suspect was arrested in Taft Avenue, Pasay City last February 20 through an arrest warrant for murder with the use of an unlicensed firearm, according to Patricio.

The arrest warrant was implemented for CIDG flagship “Oplan Pagtugis” and “Oplan Salikop” in-cooperation with joint elements leading team from the CIDG La Union PFU, CIDG Detective Special Operations Unit (DSOU), and the Sto. Tomas Police Station, and PIB La Union.

The warrant of arrest was issued by Hon. Judge Alpino Florendo, RTC Branch 31, Agoo, La Union with no bail recommendation..

It was learned that the suspect, before his affiliation with Marzan Group, a gun-for hire syndicate, was the the leader of the Gayo group that engaged in the same criminal activities.

The suspect is now in the custody of the CIDG La Union for proper documentation and case disposition. Erwin Beleo / Northbound Philippines News