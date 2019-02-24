2 drug peddlers killed, 12 others nabbed in Bulacan drug ops

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS — Two drug peddlers in the City of Malolos were killed while 12 others were arrested in two days of anti-illegal drug operations conducted by the Bulacan police during the weekend.

Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna, Bulacan police director, identified the fatalities as Rogelio Calano, 55, of Barangay Catmon and Jayson Cabangon, resident of Barangay San Vicente, both in Malolos City.

According to Supt. Emerey Abating, Malolos City chief of police, a buy-bust operation was conducted against Calano at about 10 p.m. on Friday. A gunfight ensued when the suspect sensed the presence of the anti-drug operatives, resulting in the death of Calano. Meanwhile, Cabangon was killed in an armed encounter with the police around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday in Barangay Longos, Pulilan, Bulacan. The suspect fought it out after he sensed that he was transacting with a police officer while his unidentified cohort managed to escape onboard an unknown black motorcycle without plate number.

Recovered at the crime scenes were a .357 Smith and Wesson Magnum, a Colt 9mm caliber pistol, 19 plastic sachets with suspected shabu, a plastic sachet of marijuana, buy-bust money, wallet containing assorted IDs, and a Honda TMX 125 motorcycle with side car.

On the other hand, operatives of San Miguel, Plaridel, City of San Jose del Monte, Marilao, Norzagaray and City of Malolos conducted separate buy-bust operations that resulted in the arrest of Elizabeth Lanuza, Angelito de Guzman, Ofel Caringal, Rose Baltar, Leo Angeles, Jovie Diaz Sison, Julieta Cadenas, Wilfredo Visconde, Arvin Mojica, James Patrick Mendieta, John Hyden Santos and Ric Andro Ganacan.

Confiscated from the suspects were 34 plastic sachets of suspected shabu and buy-bust money.

“The arrested suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to Bulacan Crime Laboratory Office for appropriate examination while criminal complaints for violation of Republic Act 9165 against the arrested suspects are being prepared for filing,” Bersaluna said. Manny Balbin / PNA – northboundasia.com