Isabela posts coldest day on Feb. 21: PAGASA

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela — The province has registered its coldest temperature at 14.6-degree Celsius at about 6:10 a.m. on Thursday as the northeast monsoon has yet to fully diminish, a weather bureau official has said.

“The cold weather was latest all-time low for Isabela in the past years even though the weather became hotter later in the day,” Chief Meteorologist Ramil Tuppil of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration of the Department of Science and Technology (PAGASA-DOST) told reporters on Friday here.

The cold weather is a sharp contrast to the hot weather during afternoons, he added.

The cold weather during mornings would persist until last week of February but hot weather would then be experienced during the months of March and April.

As the hotter months come in, the Cagayan Valley region would be affected by the weak El Niño during the summer months, he said.

“A below-normal rain showers would persist in Northern Luzon and mostly affected are the provinces of Isabela, Cagayan, Batanes, Quirino and Nueva Vizcaya,” he added. PNA – northboundasia.com