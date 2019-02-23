IS-linked terrorists now in Region 12: PRO-12 spox

KIDAPAWAN CITY — A police official in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) on Friday confirmed the presence of foreign terrorists in the region.

“The foreign Islamic State (IS)-linked men are now in the region and they are closely being watched,” Supt. Aldrin Gonzales, spokesman of the Police Regional Office 12, told reporters here in an interview.

Gonzales said the foreign terrorists are continuously recruiting new members in Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato provinces.

“The terrorists’ presence in the region was felt with the recovery of many IS flags in recent police and military operations,” he added.

Despite the presence of terror groups, Gonzales said the police remains in control of the security situation in the region. Edwin Fernandez /PNA – northboundasia.com