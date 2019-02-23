Cops destroy P5.4-M marijuana in Benguet village

BAGUIO CITY — Operatives of the Benguet Provincial Police Office (BPPO) destroyed fully-grown marijuana plants in an operation on Friday.

“Discovered were fully-grown Marijuana plants in nine areas of Sitio Lanipew and Tanap, both of Barangay Tacadang, Kibungan, Benguet,” Senior Supt. Lyndon Mencio, BPPO director, said in a report sent to the media on Saturday.

He said Operation Plan (OPLAN) “Green gold” was conducted by the Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), led by its commander Supt. Radino Belly.

Police officers discovered the plantations in an area located at Benguet’s boundaries with Ilocos Sur and La Union at about 6:30 p.m.

The area is among the identified locations of marijuana plantations, the subject of several joint operations by Cordillera and Ilocos law enforcement units and agencies in the past.

Mencio said 27,350 pieces of fully grown marijuana plants, with an estimated value of PHP5.47 million, were destroyed and burned at the site. PNA – northboundasia.com