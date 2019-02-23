Comelec unveils ‘ballot faces’ for May polls

(Screengrab from Comelec website)

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday has released the ballot faces for every region to be used in the May 13, 2019 National and Local Elections (NLE).

“The ballot faces for #NLE2019 have been posted on the official Comelec website,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a statement.

The public may view the ballot faces at http://www.comelec.gov.ph/?r=2019NLE/BallotFaceTemplates. Those who have queries may send an e-mail to law@comelec.gov.ph or call (02) 527-1897.

Candidates for the positions of senator, member of House of Representative, mayor, vice mayor and member of Sangguniang Panlunsod or Bayan (depending on the area) are found on the front portion of the ballot while Partylist groups are placed at the back of the ballot.

The poll body will be printing a total of 63,662,481 ballots – 61,843,771 of which are for the home voters while 1,818,710 ballots are for for overseas absentee voting (OAV).

Aside from the official ballots, a total of 1,142,063 ballots will also be printed for the Final Testing & Sealing (FTS) to test the vote counting machines (VCMs).

The first to be printed are ballots for the OAV, followed by Mindanao provinces, Visayas provinces, Luzon and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The poll body is looking forward to finishing the printing of all the ballots by April 25. Ferdinand Patinio/PNA-northboundasia.com