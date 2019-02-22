Theft raps filed by Kris Aquino vs. ex-biz partner junked

MANILA — The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed the criminal charges filed by television personality Kris Aquino against her former business manager Nicanor Falcis II.

Dismissed for lack of probable cause were charges of qualified theft and violation of the Access Device Regulations Act.

In a resolution dated Feb. 10 and approved by Senior Deputy City Prosecutor Emmanuel Medina, Makati City Assistant City Prosecutor Paolo Barcelona noted that the BDO corporate card, which Aquino said was allegedly used by Falcis from the Kris C. Aquino Productions (KCAP), was under Falcis’ name.

“(T)he KCAP card was issued in the name of Falcis. As the cardholder, he can use the card for his purchases subject to the terms and conditions of BDO. In addition, no proof was presented that he used the card with intent to gain or defraud. Accordingly, he is, at most only liable to pay his credit card bill that has become due,” the resolution read.

Aquino, dubbed as the Queen of All Media, filed theft complaints against Falcis in several cities, including Makati.

She accused Falcis of charging PHP1,270,980 on the corporate card under the KCAP for personal expenses without her consent.

In her complaint, Aquino said she met Falcis sometime in 2015 when the latter encouraged her to invest in the Nacho Bimby Pilipinas Corporation and Patatas Prime Ventures Inc. Benjamin Pulta / PNA – northboundasia.com