Ranking PNP officer nabbed for alleged extortion in Cavite

MANILA — A police senior officer was nabbed by operatives of the Philippine National Police Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF) for alleged extortion in Tanza, Cavite Friday morning.

CITF agents and PNP Intelligence Group elements arrested Supt. Armandy Dimabuyo, chief of the 402nd Cavite Maritime Police Station in Barangay Julugan V, in an entrapment operation inside the police facility at 7 a.m.

In a report to PNP Chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde, CITF Commander Senior Supt Romeo Caramat said the operation stemmed from complaints of several owners of motorized banca regarding the suspect’s alleged demand for money amounting PHP19,000 to PHP21,000 a month from the fishermen association.

CITF operatives pounced on Dimabuyo while in the act of receiving the marked money from the complainant amounting to PHP18,000, Caramat said.

Caramat added the filing of appropriate criminal and administrative cases is underway against the PNP official.

The arrested suspect is now under the custody of CITF for proper disposition and filing of necessary charges.

Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com