Students linked to NPA, not dissenters, may lose scholarship:PRRDJapan to continue training PH maritime instructors

MANILA — Japan will continue giving training courses to maritime instructors, in line with its commitment to support the improvement of maritime education and training in the Philippines.

Last February 19, the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan (MLIT) and the Seamen’s Employment Center of Japan (SECOJ) on the 2019 Maritime Instructors’ Training Scheme.

“Through this agreement, Japan will continue to host a number of qualified Filipino maritime instructors to improve their teaching skills and technical information related to their specialty through a two-month advanced training course program this year,” MARINA said in a statement on Thursday.

“Specifically, the delegates will learn about organizing practical training programs and constructing evaluation criteria on group training,” it added.

The training program for the qualified maritime instructors will be conducted in Japan, according to the agency.

Delegates will be chosen based on the following criteria: must be 25-49 years old, proficient in English, physically and mentally healthy, have at least one year teaching experience in a navigational or engineering course, qualified as an operational level seafarer for international voyage, and willing to engage in maritime education and training for at least five years after completion of the training program.

MARINA will send invitations to recognized maritime higher education institutions for the nomination of delegates. It will prepare a list of preliminary delegates who will pass the initial selection process while the final selection of participants will be done by SECOJ and MLIT.

A total of 59 Filipino maritime instructors have successfully finished the program and shared their learning experiences to thousands of aspiring Filipino seafarers since the commencement of the MOC in 2010.

Japan has also conducted training programs with maritime instructors from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.Aerol John Pateña/PNA-northboundasia.com