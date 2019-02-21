Malacañang still supports Diokno on cash-based budgeting

MANILA – Malacañang on Wednesday reiterated its support for Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Benjamin Diokno on the latter’s push for a cash-based budgeting system from the current obligation-based approach.

“Sa palagay ni Secretary Diokno iyon ang mas makakabuti sa ating mga projects (Diokno thinks it will be better for our projects),” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a Palace briefing.

Panelo said the Palace is supportive as Diokno said the cash-based system may help a lot in preventing corruption in government.

He said President Rodrigo R. Duterte will veto the proposed 2019 budget, which is not cash-based, “if he feels that he should.”

Panelo added that the President acts on his decisions based on necessity.

“Everything is subject to change without prior notice. The President can always change his mind depending on the situation, depending on the need, depending on the necessity,” he said.

In an annual cash-based budget, contracts intended to be implemented for the fiscal year should be fully delivered by the end of the year while the multi-year obligation-based budgeting system allows the government to enter into a contract or “obligate funds” without requiring the actual delivery of goods and services within the year.EJ Roque/PNA-northboudasia.com