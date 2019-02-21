Longer maternity leave, ‘massive victory for women’: solon

MANILA – Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday hailed the signing into law of the Expanded Maternity Leave Act as a “massive victory for women and their families.”

“The signing into law of the Expanded Maternity Leave Act is a moment mothers, families, and children will not only remember, but a victory generations of Filipinos will reap the benefits of for the rest of their lives,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

Hontiveros said the new law addresses the lack of maternity leave days in the country and puts it at par with international standards.

She noted that the law promotes the “best available evidence and practice” consistent with improving the country’s maternity leave policy.

“Now, mothers will have more time to rest from pregnancy. Children will be better fed. Fathers and caregivers can bond and create more lasting memories with their loved ones, as families everywhere receive the greatest gift of all – time,” Hontiveros said.

“I salute the tireless work of our advocates, health service providers and my colleagues in the Senate and the House of Representatives for closing ranks and crossing partylines to see this measure through. But most especially, I laud my fellow women for winning this important battle. They are the true heroes of this struggle. While there will be more battles and challenges in the future, today, women win,” she added.

The law grants 105 days of paid maternity leave for women workers, as well an option to extend the leave to an additional 30 days without pay.

Solo mothers can also avail of an additional 15-day paid leave. Filane Mikee Cervantes/PNA-northboundasia.com