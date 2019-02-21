Legacy of National Artist for Architecture Bobby Mañosa lives on

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday mourned the passing of National Artist for Architecture Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa, describing him as a “known nationalist” for using indigenous Filipino materials in his designs.

“The Palace expresses its deep condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Architect Francisco ‘Bobby’ Mañosa,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

“Architect Mañosa will be missed but his influence and legacy will continue to live on,” he added.

Panelo remembered Mañosa for popularizing the “bahay kubo” and the “bahay na bato”, which became motifs in contemporary Filipino architecture.

“Architect Mañosa was a known nationalist who had been quoted as saying, ‘I design Filipino, nothing else,’” he said.

“Indeed, the so-called Father of Philippine Neo-vernacular Architecture devoted his lifetime work, championing the extensive use of indigenous Filipino materials in his design,” he added.

It was the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) that first described Mañosa as the “Father of Philippine Neo-vernacular Architecture”.

Among Mañosa’s notable works of architecture are the Coconut Palace, Davao Pearl Farm, Edsa Shrine, and Amanpulo resorts.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte conferred the Order of National Artist (Orden ng Gawad Pambansang Alagad ng Sining) in the field of Architecture on Mañosa last year.

Mañosa died of a lingering illness on Wednesday, just more than a week after his 88th birthday. Azer Parrocha/PNA-northboundsasia.com