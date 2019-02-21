2 solons back Sara Duterte as country’s next president

MANILA — Senator Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday said Davao City mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte still remains as his top choice among the “young emerging leaders” to become the next president of the country.

Lacson made the remark when asked about the possibility of Duterte’s possible bid for presidency in 2022.

“Nauna na akong nagsabi sa inyo noon pa sa Kapihan sa Senado (Just like what I’ve said during a news forum) –among the young emerging leaders, Mayor Sara Duterte is somebody we may be looking at,” Lacson told reporters in a message.

Lacson earlier said during a media briefing last year that Sara Duterte was his “top choice” among the young leaders in politics, as he described the presidential daughter with “good leadership qualities” as “strong-willed, stern, vibrant, and progressive-minded.”

Senator Sonny Angara, meanwhile, said the Davao City Mayor has the “makings of a good president” and has the best mentor–President Rodrigo Duterte himself.

“She has the makings of a good president and people are looking for new and young leaders to lead our country and the future. Mayor Sara has the training, experience, savvy and going around the country with HNP (Hugpong ng Pagbabago regional party) will only give her a better perspective on the country’s problems,” Angara said.

“Plus, she has probably the best mentor one can have. President Digong training and advising her on national issues,” Angara added.

Sara Duterte said she will decide on her plans to run for president by 2021.Filane Mikee Cervantes/PNA-northboundasia.com