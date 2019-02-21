19 couples tie knots at annual PNP mass wedding

MANILA — A total of 19 couples from the Philippine National Police (PNP) officially tied the knot in an annual mass wedding held at St. Joseph Church in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Wednesday.

PNP Chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde and his wife, Ms. Cherrylyn Albayalde stood as principal sponsors to 19 PNP couples composed of 14 Police Non-Commissioned Officers and five Non-Uniformed Personnel.

“This mass wedding day offered to our personnel clearly manifests our commitment not only to be credible effective and efficient law enforcement officers but also to be responsible, God-centered and loving husband and wife of family,” Albayalde said.

Albayalde also said the essence of the mass wedding is to celebrate love for family “as an inspiration of every police officer in fulfilling its duties and to live with the guide of the eminence of God”.

The PNP Chaplain Service organized the 2019 PNP mass wedding in the light of the celebration of the 28th PNP Founding Anniversary.

Rev. Msgr. Albert Songco, the Vicar General for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Military Ordinariate of the Philippines officiated the mass wedding co-celebrated with Catholic chaplains of the PNP-CHS. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA-northboundasia