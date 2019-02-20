Comelec to PUV owners: Comply with poll ads rules

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday said privately-owned public transport, such as buses, are allowed to have campaign posters but they have to comply with the size provided set by the poll body.

Commissioner Rowena Guanzon noted that the allowable size of campaign posters is only 2×3 feet and should only be put at the back of buses.

On the other hand, stickers should not be bigger than 8.5×11 inches.

Under the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) guidelines, public utility vehicles (PUVs) should comply with existing campaign rules set by the Comelec.

“They are private properties so they can have free expression in their buses. But the Comelec has the authority to regulate campaign methods and materials. That is the same sizes of those they can post in houses, private properties,” Guanzon said.

Guanzon noted that state-owned PUVs, such as trains, are prohibited from displaying political campaign materials.

“Of course, they are banned because these are government properties,” she added.

Comelec Resolution No. 10488 states that public transport vehicles, such as Metro Rail Transit, Light Rail Transit, and Philippine National Railways are prohibited areas for propaganda materials.

Meanwhile, Guanzon said billboards of product endorsements of candidates are also not allowed during the campaign period and must be taken down.

“Their contractors know they are going to be entering a campaign period. That is not our concern how they will fulfill or break their contracts,” she said.

“You cannot have a contract that is contrary to law, policy, or good custom,” she added. Ferdinand Patinio/PNA – northboundasia.com