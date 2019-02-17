‘No need to campaign, my mistahs will vote for me’: Bato

BAGUIO CITY — Retired Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa is confident he will get the votes of his mistahs (batchmates) at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

“I don’t need to campaign among my fellow PMAers becuase they will surely vote for me. No matter how strong are their discouragements, the PMAers are not partisan but I know that deep in their hearts, they will be voting for me,” dela Rosa told reporters at the sidelines of the annual PMA Alumni Homecoming on Saturday.

The PMA earlier said it will strictly enforce a “no campaigning” policy for alumni and adopted class members running for elective posts in May’s elections.

Dela Rosa, a senatorial candidate in the May polls, said he owes his achievements and principles in life to the institution.

“I am strong because I am a PMAer. I learned to manifest courage, integrity and loyalty during my training in the PMA. This is where my loyalty to the Filipino people and to the President developed. This is where the integrity I hold dear in my heart blossomed),” he said in Filipino.

While admitting that he is already exhausted due to campaign sorties, dela Rosa said he will pursue his candidacy until the very end.

“No regret, no surrender. Just go with the fight,” he said.

Once elected as a senator, dela Rosa said he will focus on enacting polices on law and order. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA – northboundasia.com