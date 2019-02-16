PH condoles with kin of Fil-Am killed in Chicago

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday expressed sympathies to the family of a Filipino-American who was killed in a suburb in Chicago in the state of Illinois last month.

The body of the victim, identified as Anthony del Barrio, was found frozen in Morton Grove on January 20. Based on inquiries from members of the Filipino community, the Philippine Consulate General in Chicago learned that the victim was a third-generation Filipino-American born and raised in the United States.

The Consulate General said local authorities are investigating the death as a possible homicide but have yet to identify a suspect.

Anthony’s kin, in an interview with PNA, said he went out with a friend and the next they heard about him was from the police.

According to his sister Jocelyn del Barrio-Vargas, Anthony sustained two gunshot wounds through his left buttock and out his right thigh.

“Apparently, he was found at 9 o’clock in the morning by one of the neighbors in the area and he was in between two houses. It seems like his body has been out there throughout the night because his body was found frozen,” she said. Joyce Ann Rocamora/PNA – northboundasia.com