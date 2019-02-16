CebuPac cancels, re-schedules 45 flights for 4 days this Feb

MANILA — Local carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) has announced the cancellation and re-scheduling of at least 45 international and domestic flights scheduled on February 15, 16, 22 and 23, “to give way to vital runway improvements” at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Consuelo Bungag, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Public Affairs Department’s officer-in-charge, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Saturday that the runway works are only scheduled on February 16 and 23, from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Identification lights will be installed during this period, and this is also part of the overlay project, Bungag added.

She noted that even with the closure of Runway 13 and Runway 06/24, aircraft could still take off using Runway 31.

Meanwhile, CEB said passengers may rebook their flights within 30 days, or place the ticket’s cost in a travel fund for future use.

Affected passengers may also opt for a full refund. Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA – northboundasia.com