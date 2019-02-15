VOTE COUNTING MACHINE by: Philippine News Agency | 15/02/201915/02/2019 Commission on Elections (Comelec) Information Officer Leo L. Lim (right) demonstrates how the Smartmatic ballot counting machine works during the National Press Club of the Philippines (NPC) media forum entitled, “Election Pulse”, held at the NPC building in Intramuros, Manila on Friday (Feb. 15, 2019). Also in photo from left are Philippine National Police Public Information Office chief, Sr. Supt. Bernard Banac (left); NCRPO Deputy Regional Operations Division head, Chief Insp. Romeo S. Panal; and NPC Vice President Paul Gutierrez. Ben Briones/PNA – northboundasia.com