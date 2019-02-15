Viral Japanese resto robbery, hijack modus ‘hoax’: NCRPO

MANILA — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday belied a robbery that purportedly took place at a Japanese restaurant located in Quezon City earlier this week, which became viral on social media and is circulating via text messages.

“Hindi totoo yung kumakalat na text o SMS na hinoldap po ang Nomiya Izakaya Japanese restaurant noong gabi ng February 11, 2019. Ito po ay fake news sapagkat mismong ang pamunuan ng nasabing establisimento at mga empleyado nito ay pinasinungalingan na may nangyaring panghohold-up sa kanila noong February 11, 2019 (Viral text messages claiming that a hold-up incident took place at Nomiya Izakaya Japanese restaurant on the evening of February 11, 2019 are a hoax. This is fake news because the management of the establishment and its employees belied the incident),” NCRPO chief, Director Guillermo Eleazar said in a message sent to reporters.

Upon receipt of the information, Eleazar immediately directed the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) to verify the incident with personnel of the Nomiya Izakaya Japanese Restaurant, located along Scout Tobias corner Dr. Lascano Street in Barangay Laging Handa.

In response, the manager, security personnel and employees said there was no such incident that took place on the said date.

Further investigation, however, disclosed that there was indeed a robbery hold-up that happened at the establishment on June 1, 2018. Since then, there no such incident of robbery happened in the same restaurant.

Based on reports, on June 6, 2018, an encounter resulted in the death of two robbery suspects with the pursuing operatives of Kamuning Police Station 10, after a report of robbery at a restaurant in the same area.

The slain suspects are believed to be the ones responsible for the June 1 robbery of Nomiya Izakada Restaurant.

Eleazar also dispelled an alleged new hijacking modus of motor vehicle called ‘Plate Number Robbery’.

“Wala po tayong record o report na may nangyaring hijacking gamit ang nasabing modus (There is no record or report that there is hijacking incident through a modus). Nonetheless, there is nothing wrong to be extra-vigilant against hijackers,” he added.

The alleged modus involves a hijacker who will follow the victim in a parking lot. After the victim has left the vehicle, they will remove the plate number plate and wait.

The culprits will then follow the victim after he or she returns to the car and drives off.

They will then overtake the victim’s car and display the stolen number plate out of their window, posing to return it as an act of goodwill.

As soon as the victim stops to get the vehicle number plate back, he or she will get robbed of personal things, including the car, or may even get kidnapped.

With this, the Metro Manila top cop called on the public to be more circumspect in sharing text messages or even posting and sharing posts in the social media. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA – northboundasia.com