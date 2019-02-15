UP student who allegedly joined NPA killed in clash

MANILA — A University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) student, who allegedly joined the New People’s Army (NPA), was killed in an encounter with the military on Thursday morning.

In a blog post by Citizen Today, the slain veterinary medicine student, John Carlo Capistrano Alberto, reportedly joined the NPA in January 2019, according to fellow students.

The encounter happened in Sitio Pinamintian, Barangay San Buenaventura, Luisiana, Laguna around 9 a.m., according to the blog, citing Army 2nd Infantry Division information officer Capt. Patrick Jay Retumban.

Two women NPA members were also wounded in the encounter.

The military seized from the NPA improvised explosives, detonator, tents, eight mobile phones, and a computer tablet.

In November 2017, another UP student, Josephine Lapira, allegedly a member of women’s left-leaning group Gabriela, was also killed in an encounter.

Earlier, former NPA members called on students not to join the communist rebellion. PNA – northboundasia.com