More women now engaged in agriculture: TESDA

LAOAG CITY — The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has noted an increasing number of women engaged in agriculture.

Of the 69 new graduates of training for work scholarship program of TESDA, in partnership with the local government unit of Piddig on February 14, most of them were women, said supervising TESDA specialist Shirley Pascua.

“This is no longer new in the province as both men and women are given equal opportunities to pursue what they aspire for,” she said.

From one of most influential leaders in agriculture innovation, multi-awarded farmer-entrepreneur Edita Dacuycuy from Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte said she never settle for less.

At 73, she is unstoppable to make farming a way of life among Filipinos, especially for women.

“Women of today, let us bravely and courageously face the challenges of our times. Let not be our gender a setback in the battle for economy and advancement,” said Dacuycuy, as she is often invited in various speaking engagements to promote agribusiness and women as catalyst of change.

Based on the Philippine Statistics Authority 2002 Census of Agriculture and Fisheries (CAF), male operators dominated the agriculture sector. Of the 4.8 million agricultural operators, 89 percent are males while only 11 percent are females.

In recent years until today, females dominate as members in households with agricultural operators.

“Three in every five members in household with agricultural operators were females. The same figure was reported among those who engaged in agricultural activities as well as those who were not engaged in agricultural activity,” a study indicates. Leilanie Adriano/PNA – northboundasia.com