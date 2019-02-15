Honesty stores launched in Pangasinan town

BAYAMBANG, Pangasinan — The Bayambang Poverty Reduction Action Team (BPRAT) has opened eight ‘honesty’ stores in schools here to instill the value of honesty and financial management among the young people.

BPRAT head Dr. Joel Cayabyab said the launching of these stores is in line with the goals under the Bayambang Poverty Reduction Plan, including intensifying values formation among children.

“We thought of replicating the Batanes honesty store. It’s like hitting many targets with one stone, as we will teach the children about honesty, basic numeracy, and some will be trained on management of the store,” he said in an interview Friday.

The honesty store is contained in a tall shelf with a sealed box, where the customers could drop the payment, which exactly corresponds to the cost of products they bought. Each product has a price tag.

Cayabyab explained that the eight pilot schools each has PHP10,000 seed capital for an honesty store, which they used to buy assorted products and selling these goods is subject to the Department of Education’s rule on canteen operations.

“At the end of the school year, we will be recognizing those who have maximized their capital, probably through doubling the initial PHP10,000 capital, while the school will receive incentive in the form of equipment,” he noted.

At the Bayambang National High School (BNHS), the store is run by the office of the Supreme Student Council.

BNHS Principal Mary Payomo said on Friday they are glad to have the store as it will be very beneficial “in teaching the children the value of honesty and our student council can have additional funding for their projects through the income from the store”. Hilda Austria/PNA – northboundasia.com